Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] Is Currently -0.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] slipped around -0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.49 at the close of the session, down -0.48%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Deutsche Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 7.75%.

Deutsche Bank today announced that its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York (DBNY), and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) have increased their prime lending from 7.50% to 7.75% effective tomorrow, February 2, 2023.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock is now 8.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DB Stock saw the intraday high of $12.6959 and lowest of $12.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.70, which means current price is +7.67% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, DB reached a trading volume of 2886845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DB shares is $10.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 411.38.

How has DB stock performed recently?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, DB shares dropped by -1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.87 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.87, while it was recorded at 12.43 for the last single week of trading, and 9.88 for the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.56. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.80.

Earnings analysis for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 23.91%.

Insider trade positions for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

There are presently around $6,390 million, or 38.60% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: DEUTSCHE BANK AG with ownership of 74,486,600, which is approximately -9.612% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 72,468,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $905.13 million in DB stocks shares; and AMUNDI, currently with $842.0 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly 46.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

108 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 47,335,199 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 47,175,804 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 417,126,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 511,637,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,421,250 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,392,949 shares during the same period.