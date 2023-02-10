DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] moved down -3.66: Why It’s Important

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] plunged by -$1.39 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $38.21 during the day while it closed the day at $36.61. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Dentsply Sirona to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call on February 28th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock has also loss -7.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XRAY stock has inclined by 30.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.16% and gained 14.98% year-on date.

The market cap for XRAY stock reached $8.12 billion, with 214.90 million shares outstanding and 213.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, XRAY reached a trading volume of 2862109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $35.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $47, while UBS kept a Buy rating on XRAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

XRAY stock trade performance evaluation

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.69. With this latest performance, XRAY shares gained by 9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.84, while it was recorded at 37.96 for the last single week of trading, and 34.14 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.91 and a Gross Margin at +55.28. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. go to 3.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,900 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,732,513, which is approximately 1.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,937,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $656.69 million in XRAY stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $484.35 million in XRAY stock with ownership of nearly 3.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY] by around 27,774,659 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 23,134,793 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 164,878,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,788,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRAY stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,643,445 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,749,454 shares during the same period.