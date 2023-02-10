Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] Revenue clocked in at $126.20 million, down -8.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] loss -2.51% or -0.06 points to close at $2.33 with a heavy trading volume of 2567516 shares. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Spinach® Becomes the Number One Edible Brand in January¹.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Spinach® gummies, known for incredible flavors and quality, are winning with adult consumers in the Canadian market.

It opened the trading session at $2.39, the shares rose to $2.40 and dropped to $2.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRON points out that the company has recorded -23.10% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 2.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, CRON reached to a volume of 2567516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRON shares is $4.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRON stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

Trading performance analysis for CRON stock

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.69. With this latest performance, CRON shares dropped by -4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.03 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.65, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 2.94 for the last 200 days.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cronos Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.50 and a Current Ratio set at 25.40.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cronos Group Inc. go to 45.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]

There are presently around $103 million, or 11.30% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,264,592, which is approximately -12.116% of the company’s market cap and around 46.84% of the total institutional ownership; CHESCAPMANAGER LLC, holding 8,327,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.4 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.05 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly 2.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 3,285,544 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 5,952,795 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 34,850,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,088,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 622,966 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,573,156 shares during the same period.