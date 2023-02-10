Credit Suisse slashes price target on Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] – find out why.

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] gained 0.31% on the last trading session, reaching $341.79 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Lilly to Participate in SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Ilya Yuffa, executive vice president and president, Lilly International, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 12 p.m., Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Webcasts & Presentations” section of Lilly’s Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

Eli Lilly and Company represents 950.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $316.74 billion with the latest information. LLY stock price has been found in the range of $340.50 to $347.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 3063815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $388.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $335 to $363. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $341, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on LLY stock. On April 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LLY shares from 265 to 364.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 10.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 130.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for LLY stock

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, LLY shares dropped by -3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.43 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 356.79, while it was recorded at 339.79 for the last single week of trading, and 329.42 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +78.78. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 22.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $280,843 million, or 84.80% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 102,948,810, which is approximately -0.795% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,499,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.12 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $21.91 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly -0.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,191 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 28,945,861 shares. Additionally, 1,078 investors decreased positions by around 22,803,402 shares, while 431 investors held positions by with 769,933,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 821,683,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 223 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,663,747 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,912,654 shares during the same period.