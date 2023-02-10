Confluent Inc. [CFLT] Is Currently 1.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.36% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.39%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Confluent Enables Enterprises to Build a Secure Shared Services Platform for Data Streaming to Maximize Cost Efficiency.

The first fully managed Apache Kafka® service with OAuth helps businesses automate identity management, reducing the operational burden of scaling workloads.

New Client Quotas protect application performance with the industry’s only cloud-native resource utilization controls for data streaming.

Over the last 12 months, CFLT stock dropped by -62.28%. The one-year Confluent Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.61. The average equity rating for CFLT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.96 billion, with 282.27 million shares outstanding and 152.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, CFLT stock reached a trading volume of 4027844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Confluent Inc. [CFLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $30.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $27 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $28, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CFLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34.

CFLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, CFLT shares gained by 34.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.05 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.22, while it was recorded at 25.75 for the last single week of trading, and 24.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Confluent Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.96 and a Gross Margin at +65.45. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.31.

Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

CFLT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Confluent Inc. go to 45.60%.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,072 million, or 78.40% of CFLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 14,655,975, which is approximately 11.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 13,716,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $356.9 million in CFLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $283.02 million in CFLT stock with ownership of nearly 15.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 13,384,239 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 10,494,366 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 94,181,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,059,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,405,763 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 551,407 shares during the same period.