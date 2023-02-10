Citigroup lifts CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE: CBRE] jumped around 2.89 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $87.66 at the close of the session, up 3.41%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Five Ways To Leverage Investment in Electric Vehicle Charging for Public Good.

Preparing for an Accessible Electric Future

Local, state, and federal agencies responsible for infrastructure investment are under mounting pressure to show progress on addressing climate change and socio-economic inequities. Investing in publicly accessible electric vehicle (EV) charging networks presents a compelling opportunity. However, expanding public charging has proved challenging despite evidence that increased access will both level economic playing fields for individuals and allow public fleets to achieve carbon goals faster.

CBRE Group Inc. stock is now 13.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CBRE Stock saw the intraday high of $88.225 and lowest of $84.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 106.60, which means current price is +13.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, CBRE reached a trading volume of 2499758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBRE shares is $93.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CBRE Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for CBRE Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $122 to $110, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on CBRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBRE Group Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBRE in the course of the last twelve months was 16.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CBRE stock performed recently?

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, CBRE shares gained by 5.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.02 for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.83, while it was recorded at 86.44 for the last single week of trading, and 77.95 for the last 200 days.

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.81 and a Gross Margin at +20.33. CBRE Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.16.

CBRE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRE Group Inc. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]

There are presently around $26,758 million, or 99.20% of CBRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,617,297, which is approximately -1.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,140,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in CBRE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.23 billion in CBRE stock with ownership of nearly -1.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CBRE Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 326 institutional holders increased their position in CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE:CBRE] by around 17,678,044 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 15,981,866 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 271,592,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,252,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBRE stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,580,049 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,920,893 shares during the same period.