BTIG Research slashes price target on Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] – find out why.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VKTX] price surged by 11.72 percent to reach at $1.12. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Viking Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET today.

A sum of 4532422 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.63M shares. Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $11.08 and dropped to a low of $9.07 until finishing in the latest session at $10.68.

The one-year VKTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.62. The average equity rating for VKTX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $17.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $27 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on VKTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

VKTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.21. With this latest performance, VKTX shares gained by 17.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 195.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 197.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.01 for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.36, while it was recorded at 9.77 for the last single week of trading, and 4.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viking Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.54.

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

VKTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. go to 40.00%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $302 million, or 35.70% of VKTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,331,089, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.77% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,103,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.14 million in VKTX stocks shares; and BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $28.55 million in VKTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viking Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VKTX] by around 7,810,792 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 5,547,559 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 14,939,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,297,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VKTX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,948,387 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,893,458 shares during the same period.