BofA Securities slashes price target on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] – find out why.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] plunged by -$1.71 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $109.90 during the day while it closed the day at $107.54. The company report on February 7, 2023 that ICE Announces Successful First Delivery of Russian-Free Barrels of ICE Gasoil.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced the first delivery of Low Sulphur Gasoil futures since Russian oil was excluded from the contract at the end of 2022.

Following extensive consultation with market participants, and in line with sanctions preventing the delivery or export of Russian oil in the European Union (EU) which took effect from February 5, 2023, ICE changed the methodology for Low Sulphur Gasoil futures from previously delivering diesel from any origin, to deliver diesel that does not include any originating from Russia. ICE Gasoil is the global benchmark for refined oil products.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock has also loss -0.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ICE stock has inclined by 8.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.41% and gained 4.83% year-on date.

The market cap for ICE stock reached $60.44 billion, with 559.00 million shares outstanding and 550.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 3564458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $127.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $164, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 24.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ICE stock trade performance evaluation

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.21 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.76, while it was recorded at 108.42 for the last single week of trading, and 101.01 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.10 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 6.14%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $52,912 million, or 91.20% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,037,736, which is approximately 0.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,958,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.4 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.56 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly -0.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 614 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 35,355,985 shares. Additionally, 557 investors decreased positions by around 40,935,201 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 415,730,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 492,021,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,021,875 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,006,083 shares during the same period.