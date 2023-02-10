Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Revenue clocked in at $1.08 billion, up 23.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.76%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Bloom Energy Launches Combined Heat and Power Solution, Increasing System Efficiency, and Improving Economics.

Bloom Energy Server™ with Heat Capture Lifetime Average Efficiency of up to 90%.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) has released its newest application to further enhance the efficiency of its Bloom Energy Server™ to serve customers in markets facing growing energy demand but constrained power grids and ambitious climate goals. The Bloom platform can now be ordered by customers with the compatibility to support Combined Heat and Power (CHP), increasing system efficiency and improving economics.

Over the last 12 months, BE stock rose by 59.19%. The one-year Bloom Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.34. The average equity rating for BE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.79 billion, with 186.49 million shares outstanding and 162.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, BE stock reached a trading volume of 3137613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $28.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $27 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

BE Stock Performance Analysis:

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.76. With this latest performance, BE shares gained by 7.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.04, while it was recorded at 24.13 for the last single week of trading, and 20.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bloom Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.06. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.34.

Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,169 million, or 81.80% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,925,333, which is approximately 8.837% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 20,713,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $489.66 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $384.38 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 12.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 22,468,348 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 4,132,035 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 107,472,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,072,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,560,339 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 755,374 shares during the same period.