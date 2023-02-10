Black Knight Inc. [BKI] Is Currently 1.84 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Black Knight Inc. [NYSE: BKI] jumped around 1.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $62.00 at the close of the session, up 1.84%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Black Knight White Paper Explores Strategies for Managing Artificial Intelligence and Machine-Learning Solutions Within the Mortgage Industry.

While AI/ML is increasingly being used to solve problems in the mortgage industry, as a relatively new technology domain for financial institutions, these tools also present new – and different – risk and challenges, including when to apply them and how to address compliance requirements.

Lenders using AI/ML require new management disciplines to meet these challenges.

Black Knight Inc. stock is now 0.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BKI Stock saw the intraday high of $63.33 and lowest of $60.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.78, which means current price is +7.23% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 829.48K shares, BKI reached a trading volume of 3031839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Black Knight Inc. [BKI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKI shares is $73.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Black Knight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $83 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Black Knight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $71, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on BKI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Knight Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKI in the course of the last twelve months was 33.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has BKI stock performed recently?

Black Knight Inc. [BKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, BKI shares gained by 0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.46 for Black Knight Inc. [BKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.51, while it was recorded at 60.96 for the last single week of trading, and 64.01 for the last 200 days.

Black Knight Inc. [BKI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Black Knight Inc. [BKI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.44 and a Gross Margin at +21.44. Black Knight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.31.

Black Knight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Black Knight Inc. [BKI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Black Knight Inc. go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Black Knight Inc. [BKI]

There are presently around $8,997 million, or 94.10% of BKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,895,239, which is approximately 1.078% of the company’s market cap and around 3.34% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 12,384,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $767.82 million in BKI stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $717.92 million in BKI stock with ownership of nearly 11.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Black Knight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Black Knight Inc. [NYSE:BKI] by around 25,945,863 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 21,246,922 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 97,922,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,115,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKI stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,144,002 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,462,770 shares during the same period.