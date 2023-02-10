Azenta Inc. [AZTA] Revenue clocked in at $555.50 million, down -21.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Azenta Inc. [NASDAQ: AZTA] traded at a low on 02/09/23, posting a -18.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $45.94. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Azenta Reports First Quarter Results For Fiscal 2023, Ended December 31, 2022.

Reported Q1’23 Revenue of $178 Million and Growth of 28% Year-Over-Year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5480910 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Azenta Inc. stands at 5.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.63%.

The market cap for AZTA stock reached $3.26 billion, with 74.95 million shares outstanding and 69.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 816.19K shares, AZTA reached a trading volume of 5480910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Azenta Inc. [AZTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZTA shares is $70.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Azenta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $60 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Azenta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $106, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AZTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azenta Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.13.

How has AZTA stock performed recently?

Azenta Inc. [AZTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.31. With this latest performance, AZTA shares dropped by -25.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.12 for Azenta Inc. [AZTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.53, while it was recorded at 55.13 for the last single week of trading, and 59.78 for the last 200 days.

Azenta Inc. [AZTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Azenta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Earnings analysis for Azenta Inc. [AZTA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Azenta Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Azenta Inc. [AZTA]

There are presently around $3,275 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,070,612, which is approximately 1.843% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,035,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $323.22 million in AZTA stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $210.05 million in AZTA stock with ownership of nearly 9.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

192 institutional holders increased their position in Azenta Inc. [NASDAQ:AZTA] by around 7,207,996 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 10,230,767 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 53,857,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,296,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZTA stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,028,260 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,172,726 shares during the same period.