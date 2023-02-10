Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] is 7.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] slipped around -0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.82 at the close of the session, down -0.65%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Ares Capital Corporation Announces December 31, 2022 Financial Results and Declares First Quarter 2023 Dividend of $0.48 Per Share.

DIVIDEND DECLARATIONS.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter 2023 dividend of $0.48 per share. The first quarter 2023 dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2023.

Ares Capital Corporation stock is now 7.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARCC Stock saw the intraday high of $20.10 and lowest of $19.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.86, which means current price is +7.72% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, ARCC reached a trading volume of 2482979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $20.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Hovde Group analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ARCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07.

How has ARCC stock performed recently?

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, ARCC shares gained by 5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.05, while it was recorded at 19.82 for the last single week of trading, and 19.08 for the last 200 days.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +95.60 and a Gross Margin at +68.72. Ares Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +74.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.46.

Earnings analysis for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

There are presently around $3,400 million, or 32.33% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 11,155,454, which is approximately -3.635% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 11,000,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.02 million in ARCC stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $115.22 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly 14.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ares Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 20,432,888 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 26,685,190 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 124,440,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,559,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,593,244 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,595,978 shares during the same period.