Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] stock Initiated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $65

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $65.67 during the day while it closed the day at $64.10.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock has also gained 4.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACGL stock has inclined by 11.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.72% and gained 2.10% year-on date.

The market cap for ACGL stock reached $23.74 billion, with 365.19 million shares outstanding and 358.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, ACGL reached a trading volume of 2407041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACGL shares is $70.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $49 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ACGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACGL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62.

ACGL stock trade performance evaluation

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, ACGL shares gained by 1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.34, while it was recorded at 63.01 for the last single week of trading, and 51.12 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. go to 20.40%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,358 million, or 90.70% of ACGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACGL stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 35,253,620, which is approximately 0.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,055,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in ACGL stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $1.38 billion in ACGL stock with ownership of nearly 0.007% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arch Capital Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL] by around 14,512,327 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 19,918,687 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 283,167,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,598,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACGL stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,543,637 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,221,460 shares during the same period.