Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] stock Downgrade by TD Securities analyst, price target now $6

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.80 during the day while it closed the day at $4.50. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2022 Results.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The call will be led by Dennis Mathew, CEO, and Michael Grau, CFO.

Altice USA Inc. stock has also loss -16.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATUS stock has declined by -3.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.90% and lost -2.17% year-on date.

The market cap for ATUS stock reached $2.05 billion, with 455.95 million shares outstanding and 206.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 2969243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $8.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ATUS stock trade performance evaluation

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.36. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.81 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 4.79 for the last single week of trading, and 7.56 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.81.

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,169 million, or 59.80% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 34,640,405, which is approximately 10.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,834,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.75 million in ATUS stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $67.5 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 35,194,883 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 36,331,335 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 188,164,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,690,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,053,891 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,692,096 shares during the same period.