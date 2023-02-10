Alteryx Inc. [AYX] gain 18.59% so far this year. What now?

Alteryx Inc. [NYSE: AYX] closed the trading session at $60.09 on 02/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $59.635, while the highest price level was $62.67. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Alteryx Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Full Year 2022 Revenue of $855 million, up 60% Year-Over-YearAnnual Recurring Revenue of $834 million, up 31% Year-Over-Year.

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.59 percent and weekly performance of 1.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 920.34K shares, AYX reached to a volume of 3102318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alteryx Inc. [AYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $68.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBN Securities raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Alteryx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $87, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on AYX stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AYX shares from 85 to 87.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28.

AYX stock trade performance evaluation

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, AYX shares gained by 24.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.91 for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.57, while it was recorded at 58.64 for the last single week of trading, and 53.85 for the last 200 days.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alteryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alteryx Inc. [AYX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc. go to 1.00%.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,110 million, or 86.40% of AYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 7,837,636, which is approximately -0.675% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,470,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $328.72 million in AYX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $188.11 million in AYX stock with ownership of nearly 1.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Alteryx Inc. [NYSE:AYX] by around 6,978,490 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 7,518,043 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 37,256,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,752,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYX stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,342,702 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,144,706 shares during the same period.