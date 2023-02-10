Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] Revenue clocked in at $310.80 million, up 17.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ: BIRD] price plunged by -1.73 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Allbirds Announces Promotions within its Executive Leadership Team.

Kate Ridley, Allbirds’s Chief Brand Officer, has been promoted to Chief Brand and Product Officer and Benny Joseph, Allbirds’s Chief Technology Officer, has been promoted to Chief Technology and Culture Officer.

A sum of 2902549 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.66M shares. Allbirds Inc. shares reached a high of $3.00 and dropped to a low of $2.80 until finishing in the latest session at $2.84.

The one-year BIRD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.04. The average equity rating for BIRD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIRD shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Allbirds Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $5 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Allbirds Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $5, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on BIRD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allbirds Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

BIRD Stock Performance Analysis:

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.07. With this latest performance, BIRD shares gained by 18.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.34 for Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.66, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 3.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allbirds Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.18. Allbirds Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.30.

Allbirds Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $132 million, or 52.60% of BIRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIRD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,046,131, which is approximately 6.291% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,507,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.48 million in BIRD stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $10.1 million in BIRD stock with ownership of nearly 32.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allbirds Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ:BIRD] by around 8,558,584 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 10,481,422 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 27,304,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,344,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIRD stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,474,196 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 6,387,950 shares during the same period.