Aegon N.V. [AEG] is 9.52% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] gained 3.56% on the last trading session, reaching $5.52 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Aegon reports fourth quarter 2022 results.

Please click here to access all 4Q2022 results related documents.

The Hague, February 9, 2023 – Acceleration of strategy execution and delivery on financial commitments.

Aegon N.V. represents 2.03 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.99 billion with the latest information. AEG stock price has been found in the range of $5.50 to $5.685.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, AEG reached a trading volume of 8351703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aegon N.V. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $5.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.53.

Trading performance analysis for AEG stock

Aegon N.V. [AEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, AEG shares gained by 4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.71 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.16, while it was recorded at 5.36 for the last single week of trading, and 4.75 for the last 200 days.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegon N.V. [AEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.58. Aegon N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.41.

Return on Total Capital for AEG is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.11. Additionally, AEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] managed to generate an average of $74,132 per employee.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to -2.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aegon N.V. [AEG]

There are presently around $1,136 million, or 9.90% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 128,828,797, which is approximately 0.855% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 16,107,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.91 million in AEG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $34.79 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly -4.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 8,789,268 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 10,259,157 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 186,747,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,796,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,994,755 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,094,340 shares during the same period.