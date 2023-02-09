Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] gain 2.61% so far this year. What now?

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] surged by $2.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $131.50 during the day while it closed the day at $131.42. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Yum! Brands Reports Fourth-Quarter Results and Increases Dividend.

Industry Record Full-Year 4,560 Gross Unit Openings.

Yum! Brands Inc. stock has also gained 1.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YUM stock has inclined by 7.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.39% and gained 2.61% year-on date.

The market cap for YUM stock reached $37.37 billion, with 285.00 million shares outstanding and 281.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, YUM reached a trading volume of 3536282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUM shares is $141.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Yum! Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Yum! Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $144, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on YUM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum! Brands Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUM in the course of the last twelve months was 74.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

YUM stock trade performance evaluation

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, YUM shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.88 for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.95, while it was recorded at 129.01 for the last single week of trading, and 119.00 for the last 200 days.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.99 and a Gross Margin at +48.09. Yum! Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.92.

Yum! Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum! Brands Inc. go to 9.37%.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,986 million, or 80.10% of YUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,645,240, which is approximately 0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,766,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in YUM stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $2.38 billion in YUM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum! Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 501 institutional holders increased their position in Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM] by around 32,735,808 shares. Additionally, 436 investors decreased positions by around 33,359,080 shares, while 274 investors held positions by with 154,468,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,563,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUM stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,547,050 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,648,461 shares during the same period.