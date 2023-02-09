why Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.70

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE: TPX] loss -2.35% on the last trading session, reaching $41.07 price per share at the time. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Tempur-pedic® Introduces All New TEMPUR-breeze® Mattress And TEMPUR- Ergo® Smart Base Collections.

Tempur-Pedic® launches new, one-of-a-kind solutions to help you get deep, comfortable, undisturbed rest night after night with measurably cooler sleep*, Snore Response™^ technology, and immersive relaxation features.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, “Company” or “Tempur Sealy”), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, today announced their all-new TEMPUR-Breeze® mattress and TEMPUR-Ergo® Smart Base collections.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. represents 171.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.14 billion with the latest information. TPX stock price has been found in the range of $40.80 to $41.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, TPX reached a trading volume of 3205056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $41.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $36 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on TPX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 88.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for TPX stock

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, TPX shares gained by 13.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.27 for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.11, while it was recorded at 42.56 for the last single week of trading, and 28.68 for the last 200 days.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.88 and a Gross Margin at +43.45. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.38.

Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. go to 3.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]

There are presently around $7,051 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,077,832, which is approximately 1.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,480,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $635.79 million in TPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $573.24 million in TPX stock with ownership of nearly -1.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tempur Sealy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE:TPX] by around 15,758,820 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 12,641,170 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 143,294,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,694,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,211,969 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,341,361 shares during the same period.