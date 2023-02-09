why Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.00

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HOTH] loss -19.07% on the last trading session, reaching $3.48 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Hoth Therapeutics Announces Increased Positive Results of its Alzheimer’s Therapeutic HT-ALZ.

HT-ALZ Therapeutic Shows Cognitive Improvements in Alzheimer’s Disease Mouse Model and.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. represents 1.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.52 million with the latest information. HOTH stock price has been found in the range of $3.45 to $5.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 744.43K shares, HOTH reached a trading volume of 7363437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOTH shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.72 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.08.

Trading performance analysis for HOTH stock

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.40. With this latest performance, HOTH shares dropped by -46.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.07 for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 4.45 for the last single week of trading, and 8.36 for the last 200 days.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -197.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -176.41.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.30% of HOTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,692, which is approximately 23.233% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in HOTH stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $19000.0 in HOTH stock with ownership of nearly -13.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HOTH] by around 12,838 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 7,038 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 41,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOTH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,792 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 6,190 shares during the same period.