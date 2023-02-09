why Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $87.94

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] closed the trading session at $78.08 on 02/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.99, while the highest price level was $80.05. The company report on January 31, 2023 that EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.65 percent and weekly performance of -4.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, EW reached to a volume of 3762632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $87.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $95 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $80, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on EW stock. On December 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EW shares from 95 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 39.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.39 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.44, while it was recorded at 80.77 for the last single week of trading, and 88.17 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.24 and a Gross Margin at +80.03. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.12.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 10.54%.

There are presently around $39,099 million, or 84.90% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,402,436, which is approximately -5.989% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,911,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.98 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.09 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly -0.338% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 557 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 29,078,576 shares. Additionally, 580 investors decreased positions by around 29,413,935 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 442,265,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,757,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,637,251 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 2,551,773 shares during the same period.