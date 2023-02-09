why Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $67.17

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] loss -23.58% or -15.65 points to close at $50.71 with a heavy trading volume of 21762142 shares. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Capri Holdings Appoints Cedric Wilmotte CEO of Michael Kors.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that Mr. Cedric Wilmotte will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Michael Kors brand effective April 3, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005774/en/.

It opened the trading session at $52.87, the shares rose to $53.00 and dropped to $47.4005, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPRI points out that the company has recorded 4.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -37.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, CPRI reached to a volume of 21762142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $67.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Capri Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $93, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on CPRI stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CPRI shares from 70 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Limited is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CPRI stock

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.84. With this latest performance, CPRI shares dropped by -17.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.04 for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.34, while it was recorded at 63.83 for the last single week of trading, and 49.79 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.51 and a Gross Margin at +62.86. Capri Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.99.

Capri Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Limited go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]

There are presently around $6,071 million, or 95.20% of CPRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,700,384, which is approximately -3.399% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,612,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $690.31 million in CPRI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $640.02 million in CPRI stock with ownership of nearly -9.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capri Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE:CPRI] by around 11,676,908 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 13,918,885 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 94,117,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,713,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRI stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,976,031 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,104,974 shares during the same period.