why American International Group Inc. [AIG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $70.93

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] jumped around 0.36 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $60.97 at the close of the session, up 0.59%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Following Change in Leadership.

AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of American International Group, Inc. (AIG) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: AIG], its property/casualty subsidiaries, and the members of AIG Life & Retirement Group, all remain unchanged following the Jan. 30, 2023, announcement that Mark Lyons, interim chief financial officer and executive vice president, global chief actuary and head of portfolio management, was terminated and has left the company, effective immediately.

AIG has appointed Sabra Purtill as AIG’s new interim CFO, and Turab Hussain as AIG’s new interim global chief actuary. Both carry deep experience in senior leadership roles within the AIG organization and throughout the insurance industry.

American International Group Inc. stock is now -3.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AIG Stock saw the intraday high of $61.49 and lowest of $59.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.73, which means current price is +4.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 6025555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $70.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $64, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.50.

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.51 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.60, while it was recorded at 59.86 for the last single week of trading, and 56.57 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.48. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 11.68%.

There are presently around $40,344 million, or 92.00% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,820,488, which is approximately -2.739% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 66,869,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.08 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.17 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -16.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

435 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 39,090,351 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 58,995,823 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 563,616,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 661,703,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,003,639 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 13,233,379 shares during the same period.