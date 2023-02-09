why American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.55

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.63% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.09%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that AEO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results on Mar. 1st.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results by press release on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The company will also host a summary of AEO Inc.’s fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results with a live conference call that will be webcast on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30pm, Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling:.

Over the last 12 months, AEO stock dropped by -30.88%. The one-year American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.32. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.03 billion, with 186.31 million shares outstanding and 175.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, AEO stock reached a trading volume of 2819211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $16.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $25 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on AEO stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AEO shares from 22 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

AEO Stock Performance Analysis:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.09. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.36, while it was recorded at 16.30 for the last single week of trading, and 12.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

AEO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to -13.50%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,737 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28,084,598, which is approximately 29.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,356,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.67 million in AEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $275.34 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly 15.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 34,395,081 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 43,963,967 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 96,278,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,637,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,233,805 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 8,466,259 shares during the same period.