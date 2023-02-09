why Alight Inc. [ALIT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.00

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] jumped around 0.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.52 at the close of the session, up 1.93%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Denise Williams Joins Alight, Inc. Board of Directors.

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced that Denise Williams will join its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective February 3, 2023. The Board elected Ms. Williams to be a director on February 2, 2023. Ms. Williams currently serves as chief people officer at FIS, a global leader in financial services technology.

With more than 25 years of experience, Ms. Williams has held human resources leadership roles across numerous market-leading organizations. Before joining FIS in 2016, Ms. Williams spent 15 years leading global human resources support teams at IBM, most recently serving as vice president of Human Resources, IBM North America. Ms. Williams previously held human resources roles at Alliance Bernstein, First Data, Avis and Coopers & Lybrand.

Alight Inc. stock is now 13.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALIT Stock saw the intraday high of $9.555 and lowest of $9.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.10, which means current price is +15.67% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, ALIT reached a trading volume of 3348046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alight Inc. [ALIT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALIT in the course of the last twelve months was 38.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ALIT stock performed recently?

Alight Inc. [ALIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ALIT shares gained by 8.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.61 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.79, while it was recorded at 9.50 for the last single week of trading, and 8.14 for the last 200 days.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alight Inc. [ALIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.66 and a Gross Margin at +23.77. Alight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00.

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Alight Inc. [ALIT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to -3.72%.

Insider trade positions for Alight Inc. [ALIT]

There are presently around $4,131 million, or 94.90% of ALIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 54,833,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 52,477,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $499.58 million in ALIT stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $295.54 million in ALIT stock with ownership of nearly 3.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Alight Inc. [NYSE:ALIT] by around 43,643,544 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 16,603,269 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 373,720,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 433,967,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,366,885 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,101,255 shares during the same period.