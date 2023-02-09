Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE: BORR] jumped around 0.24 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.05 at the close of the session, up 4.13%. The company report on February 3, 2023 that Borr Drilling Limited – Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) advises that the Company will hold a Special General Meeting on February 23, 2023 to approve an increase in the Company’s authorized share capital required in connection with the successful placement of USD 250 million senior unsecured convertible bonds announced 25 January 2023. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on February 6, 2023 as the record date for determination of the shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Special General Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

A copy of the Notice of Special General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the “Notice”) and associated information can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.borrdrilling.com and attached to this press release. The Notice and associated information will also be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods.

Borr Drilling Limited stock is now 21.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BORR Stock saw the intraday high of $6.2499 and lowest of $5.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.96, which means current price is +34.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, BORR reached a trading volume of 2964651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BORR shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BORR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Borr Drilling Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borr Drilling Limited is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BORR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51.

How has BORR stock performed recently?

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, BORR shares gained by 14.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BORR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.97 for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.11, while it was recorded at 5.82 for the last single week of trading, and 4.54 for the last 200 days.

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.49 and a Gross Margin at -22.50. Borr Drilling Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.68.

Return on Total Capital for BORR is now -3.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.37. Additionally, BORR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] managed to generate an average of -$3,209,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Insider trade positions for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]

There are presently around $282 million, or 44.22% of BORR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BORR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,320,804, which is approximately 84.014% of the company’s market cap and around 10.19% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, holding 9,089,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.99 million in BORR stocks shares; and SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL), currently with $22.68 million in BORR stock with ownership of nearly -31.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borr Drilling Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE:BORR] by around 24,344,792 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,569,967 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 19,765,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,680,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BORR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,941,052 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 177,992 shares during the same period.