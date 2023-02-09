Wall Street Analyst Resumed Mattel Inc. [MAT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] loss -1.20% on the last trading session, reaching $20.50 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Mattel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights Versus Prior Year.

Net Sales of $1,402 million, down 22% as reported, or 19% in constant currency.

Mattel Inc. represents 354.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.30 billion with the latest information. MAT stock price has been found in the range of $20.39 to $20.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, MAT reached a trading volume of 3694293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $26.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $29 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $31, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on MAT stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAT shares from 27 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MAT stock

Mattel Inc. [MAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.53 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.76, while it was recorded at 20.89 for the last single week of trading, and 21.11 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mattel Inc. [MAT]

There are presently around $7,015 million, or 99.80% of MAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 44,689,559, which is approximately -0.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 33,287,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $682.4 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $677.97 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 1.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

149 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 14,531,747 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 22,013,515 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 305,662,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,207,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,852,227 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,874,028 shares during the same period.