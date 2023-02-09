Wall Street Analyst Initiated AppLovin Corporation [APP]. What else is Wall St. saying

AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ: APP] closed the trading session at $12.68 on 02/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.42, while the highest price level was $13.125. The company report on February 8, 2023 that AppLovin Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin”), a leading marketing platform, today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 and posted a Shareholder Letter at www.investors.applovin.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.42 percent and weekly performance of -5.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, APP reached to a volume of 6639826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AppLovin Corporation [APP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $23.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for AppLovin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for AppLovin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on APP stock. On November 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for APP shares from 35 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppLovin Corporation is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 23.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

APP stock trade performance evaluation

AppLovin Corporation [APP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.09. With this latest performance, APP shares gained by 24.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.30 for AppLovin Corporation [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.33, while it was recorded at 13.11 for the last single week of trading, and 24.40 for the last 200 days.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppLovin Corporation [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.37 and a Gross Margin at +63.81. AppLovin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76.

AppLovin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,794 million, or 49.30% of APP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 60,735,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,387,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.12 million in APP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $152.66 million in APP stock with ownership of nearly 3.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AppLovin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ:APP] by around 18,263,936 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 19,263,598 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 103,940,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,468,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APP stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,732,928 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 14,664,462 shares during the same period.