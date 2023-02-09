Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The New York Times Company [NYT]. What else is Wall St. saying

The New York Times Company [NYSE: NYT] gained 12.04% on the last trading session, reaching $41.13 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2023 that The New York Times Company Reports 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) announced today that its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results are available on The New York Times Company’s investor relations website at investors.nytco.com.

As previously announced, The New York Times Company will host its earnings conference call today at 8:00 a.m. E.T. to discuss these financial results. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available at investors.nytco.com. Participants can pre-register for the telephone conference at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10173929/f55ff0e172, which will generate dial-in instructions allowing participants to bypass an operator at the time of the call. Alternatively, to access the call without pre-registration, dial 844-413-3940 (in the U.S.) or 412-858-5208 (international callers).

The New York Times Company represents 166.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.81 billion with the latest information. NYT stock price has been found in the range of $39.02 to $42.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 932.82K shares, NYT reached a trading volume of 4302040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The New York Times Company [NYT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYT shares is $34.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The New York Times Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for The New York Times Company stock. On November 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NYT shares from 45 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The New York Times Company is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYT in the course of the last twelve months was 130.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for NYT stock

The New York Times Company [NYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.37. With this latest performance, NYT shares gained by 21.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.24 for The New York Times Company [NYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.34, while it was recorded at 37.52 for the last single week of trading, and 32.42 for the last 200 days.

The New York Times Company [NYT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The New York Times Company [NYT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.15 and a Gross Margin at +47.13. The New York Times Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.03.

The New York Times Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The New York Times Company [NYT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The New York Times Company go to -1.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The New York Times Company [NYT]

There are presently around $6,163 million, or 93.70% of NYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,814,755, which is approximately -1.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,760,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $565.98 million in NYT stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $477.71 million in NYT stock with ownership of nearly 275.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The New York Times Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in The New York Times Company [NYSE:NYT] by around 17,078,276 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 12,962,792 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 119,811,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,852,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,279,871 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 5,890,277 shares during the same period.