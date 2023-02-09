Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] plunged by -$1.21 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $40.47 during the day while it closed the day at $39.54. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Varcoe: Will Canada Answer the Call for LNG? ‘It’s a TBD,’ Says Enbridge Head.

Originally published by Calgary Herald

Enbridge Inc. stock has also loss -2.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENB stock has declined by -0.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.94% and gained 1.13% year-on date.

The market cap for ENB stock reached $80.00 billion, with 2.02 billion shares outstanding and 2.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, ENB reached a trading volume of 5164008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enbridge Inc. [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $45.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

ENB stock trade performance evaluation

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.90. With this latest performance, ENB shares dropped by -3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.78 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.21, while it was recorded at 40.39 for the last single week of trading, and 41.49 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.87 and a Gross Margin at +30.22. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76.

Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enbridge Inc. [ENB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 3.50%.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,883 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 160,175,676, which is approximately 1.481% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,349,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in ENB stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $2.31 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly -11.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 557 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 52,206,224 shares. Additionally, 486 investors decreased positions by around 35,658,685 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 920,820,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,008,685,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,928,038 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,760,947 shares during the same period.