Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE: ETN] gained 2.67% or 4.39 points to close at $168.88 with a heavy trading volume of 3937642 shares. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Eaton Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2022 Results, Guidance on 2023 Outlook.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share of $1.80 and Record Quarterly Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $2.06, up 20% Over 2021.

Record Fourth Quarter Segment Margins of 20.8%, 150 Basis Points Above the Fourth Quarter of 2021.

It opened the trading session at $162.63, the shares rose to $170.37 and dropped to $162.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETN points out that the company has recorded 15.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -37.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, ETN reached to a volume of 3937642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETN shares is $169.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Eaton Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Eaton Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $196 to $194, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on ETN stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ETN shares from 200 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Corporation plc is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETN in the course of the last twelve months was 215.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ETN stock

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, ETN shares gained by 4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.27 for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.98, while it was recorded at 164.18 for the last single week of trading, and 146.46 for the last 200 days.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.62 and a Gross Margin at +32.17. Eaton Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.51.

Eaton Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Corporation plc go to 10.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]

There are presently around $54,606 million, or 85.10% of ETN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,545,867, which is approximately 1.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,420,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.63 billion in ETN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $4.11 billion in ETN stock with ownership of nearly -4.261% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eaton Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 731 institutional holders increased their position in Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE:ETN] by around 16,290,862 shares. Additionally, 565 investors decreased positions by around 14,260,949 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 292,788,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,340,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETN stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,952,781 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,002,322 shares during the same period.