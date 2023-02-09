VEON Ltd. [VEON] moved up 12.74: Why It’s Important

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.33%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that VEON Announces Russian Regulatory Approval for Sale of Its Operations.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 8 February 2023 08:00 CET – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces that approval has been received from Russian regulatory bodies for the proposed sale of its Russian operations.

Kaan Terzioğlu, CEO of VEON Group, said: “We believe the sale of our Russian business represents the optimal solution for VEON, its Russian operations, and all stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, creditors, and employees both in and outside of Russia. We are pleased to have reached this significant milestone in the transaction, which is expected to be accretive to equity, reduce VEON’s debt, and improve its credit profile.”.

Over the last 12 months, VEON stock dropped by -46.38%. The average equity rating for VEON stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.33 billion, with 1.75 billion shares outstanding and 762.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, VEON stock reached a trading volume of 3285874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VEON Ltd. [VEON]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 2.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VEON Stock Performance Analysis:

VEON Ltd. [VEON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.33. With this latest performance, VEON shares gained by 47.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.52 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5438, while it was recorded at 0.6494 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4681 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VEON Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.95 and a Gross Margin at +52.07. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.77.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 157.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,816.72. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,604.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] managed to generate an average of $11,480 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

VEON Ltd. [VEON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $215 million, or 18.40% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 120,785,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, holding 85,639,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.37 million in VEON stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $11.85 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 4,272,516 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 24,410,335 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 262,177,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,860,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 221,108 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 10,439,038 shares during the same period.