Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] Stock trading around $1.01 per share: What’s Next?

Vapotherm Inc. [NYSE: VAPO] traded at a high on 02/08/23, posting a 2.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.01. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Vapotherm Announces $23 Million Private Placement.

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Vapotherm high velocity therapy® products, which are used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with a select group of institutional and accredited investors through a private placement financing (“PIPE”) for gross proceeds of approximately $23.0 million, before deducting fees to the placement agent and other offering expenses. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the Company agreed to issue 17,502,244 shares of its common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 4,402,508 shares of its common stock. The pre-funded warrants will have a term of 30 years and an exercise price of $0.001 per share. In addition, the Company agreed to issue accompanying warrants to purchase one share of common stock for each share of common stock or pre-funded warrant to be purchased by the investors. The warrants will be exercisable immediately upon issuance, in whole or in part, at an exercise price of $1.17 per share and will have a 5-year life. The closing is expected to occur on February 10, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for sales and marketing, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3049018 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vapotherm Inc. stands at 10.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.80%.

The market cap for VAPO stock reached $28.22 million, with 26.70 million shares outstanding and 23.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 646.17K shares, VAPO reached a trading volume of 3049018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VAPO shares is $1.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VAPO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Vapotherm Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $23 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Vapotherm Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on VAPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vapotherm Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VAPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40.

How has VAPO stock performed recently?

Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.82. With this latest performance, VAPO shares dropped by -57.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VAPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.81 for Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7452, while it was recorded at 1.0324 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0896 for the last 200 days.

Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.48 and a Gross Margin at +46.39. Vapotherm Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.56.

Vapotherm Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vapotherm Inc. go to 10.60%.

Insider trade positions for Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]

There are presently around $14 million, or 55.70% of VAPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VAPO stocks are: PRESCOTT GENERAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 2,557,243, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; CROW’S NEST HOLDINGS LP, holding 1,630,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 million in VAPO stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.35 million in VAPO stock with ownership of nearly 35.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vapotherm Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Vapotherm Inc. [NYSE:VAPO] by around 1,551,667 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 2,559,910 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 10,115,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,227,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VAPO stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 665,040 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,513,305 shares during the same period.