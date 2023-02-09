Under Armour Inc. [UA] Stock trading around $9.88 per share: What’s Next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] closed the trading session at $9.88 on 02/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.56, while the highest price level was $10.97. The company report on February 8, 2023 that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; UPDATES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“We are pleased to have delivered solid third-quarter results and remain on track to achieve our full-year operational and financial goals,” said Under Armour Interim President and CEO Colin Browne. “Moving forward, I’m excited to partner with Stephanie Linnartz to advance our strategic consumer and product refinements further – leveraging Under Armour’s strong brand to drive sustainable, profitable growth.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.76 percent and weekly performance of -11.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, UA reached to a volume of 8397790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46.

UA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.55. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.48, while it was recorded at 10.75 for the last single week of trading, and 8.59 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,466 million, or 66.57% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,950,495, which is approximately -6.566% of the company’s market cap and around 15.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,268,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.73 million in UA stocks shares; and DORSAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $123.5 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 24,020,422 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 33,099,784 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 91,255,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,376,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,229,126 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,969,728 shares during the same period.