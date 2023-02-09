UDR Inc. [UDR] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $43

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] closed the trading session at $44.76 on 02/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.55, while the highest price level was $44.87. The company report on February 6, 2023 that UDR Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results, Establishes 2023 Guidance Ranges, and Increases Dividend.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), announced today its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results. Net Income, Funds from Operations (“FFO”), FFO as Adjusted (“FFOA”), and Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”) per diluted share for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022 are detailed below.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.57 percent and weekly performance of 4.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, UDR reached to a volume of 3300932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UDR Inc. [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $45.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $49 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $46, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on UDR stock. On September 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UDR shares from 48 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 49.87.

UDR stock trade performance evaluation

UDR Inc. [UDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.51. With this latest performance, UDR shares gained by 16.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.97 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.26, while it was recorded at 43.82 for the last single week of trading, and 43.70 for the last 200 days.

UDR Inc. [UDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc. [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.51 and a Gross Margin at +14.97. UDR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47.

UDR Inc. [UDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,441 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,113,513, which is approximately 1.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 36,571,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.53 billion in UDR stock with ownership of nearly -1.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UDR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR] by around 13,580,431 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 24,104,693 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 262,598,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,284,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 693,151 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,237,105 shares during the same period.