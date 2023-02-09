Trimble Inc. [TRMB] moved down -5.69: Why It’s Important

Trimble Inc. [NASDAQ: TRMB] plunged by -$3.39 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $58.92 during the day while it closed the day at $56.24. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Trimble Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Initiates 2023 Guidance.

Record annualized recurring revenue of $1.60 billion, up 16 percent on an organic basis.

Full year total revenue of $3.68 billion, flat on a year-over-year basis, and up 7 percent year-over-year on an organic basis.

Trimble Inc. stock has also loss -6.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TRMB stock has declined by -1.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.42% and gained 11.23% year-on date.

The market cap for TRMB stock reached $14.19 billion, with 247.50 million shares outstanding and 245.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, TRMB reached a trading volume of 2830615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Trimble Inc. [TRMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRMB shares is $68.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Trimble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $82 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Trimble Inc. stock. On May 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TRMB shares from 70 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trimble Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRMB in the course of the last twelve months was 36.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TRMB stock trade performance evaluation

Trimble Inc. [TRMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.56. With this latest performance, TRMB shares gained by 7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.45 for Trimble Inc. [TRMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.96, while it was recorded at 59.36 for the last single week of trading, and 60.09 for the last 200 days.

Trimble Inc. [TRMB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Trimble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Trimble Inc. [TRMB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trimble Inc. go to 10.00%.

Trimble Inc. [TRMB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,384 million, or 95.70% of TRMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,835,451, which is approximately 0.153% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,378,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in TRMB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $890.35 million in TRMB stock with ownership of nearly -0.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

238 institutional holders increased their position in Trimble Inc. [NASDAQ:TRMB] by around 8,559,358 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 11,686,757 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 199,951,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,197,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRMB stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,050,037 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 704,974 shares during the same period.