Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] is 215.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] price surged by 4.24 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Initiates Enrollment in Phase 2 ‘PREVENTION’ Study of Potentiated Intranasal Oxytocin (TNX-1900) for the Prevention of Migraine Headaches in Chronic Migraineurs.

Results from Planned Interim Analysis Expected Fourth Quarter 2023.

A sum of 4025206 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.93M shares. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares reached a high of $1.33 and dropped to a low of $1.15 until finishing in the latest session at $1.23.

The one-year TNXP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.57. The average equity rating for TNXP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TNXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

TNXP Stock Performance Analysis:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.13. With this latest performance, TNXP shares gained by 50.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.47 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7159, while it was recorded at 1.2040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3419 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 10.50% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,879,137, which is approximately 192.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 933,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 million in TNXP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.06 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 17.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 2,856,438 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,286,167 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,733,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,875,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 816,506 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,198,529 shares during the same period.