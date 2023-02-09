The Kroger Co. [KR] fell -0.70% so far this year. What now?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] traded at a low on 02/08/23, posting a -0.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.27. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Kroger on Track to Expand Gotham Greens to More Than 1,000 Stores.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America’s grocer, and Gotham Greens, an indoor farming pioneer, are bringing greenhouse-grown produce and fresh, plant-based foods to more customers across the country. Kroger customers can find Gotham Greens’ produce in more than 300 stores today, with plans to expand to nearly 1,000 stores by the end of 2023, helping bring Kroger’s commitment to fresh food for everyone to life. In addition to produce, the expansion of Gotham Greens’ plant-based dips, cooking sauces and dressings will put the supplier in nearly 2,000 Kroger locations across the country.

“We’re proud to expand our collaboration with Gotham Greens as we work together to bring fresh, local, high-quality and longer-lasting produce to our customers in an environmentally sustainable way,” said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger’s group vice president of fresh merchandising. “Gotham Greens’ state-of-the-art, climate-controlled greenhouses reduce the number of days the products spend between harvest and our store shelves, while removing unpredictable weather challenges and improving product quality and shelf life. These factors ultimately reduce food waste, both in stores and in consumers’ homes.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4748261 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Kroger Co. stands at 1.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.94%.

The market cap for KR stock reached $32.08 billion, with 716.00 million shares outstanding and 711.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 4748261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $52.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $56, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.01. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.19 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.49, while it was recorded at 44.53 for the last single week of trading, and 47.66 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 11.65%.

There are presently around $25,056 million, or 81.30% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,265,986, which is approximately 0.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,735,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.23 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -4.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 484 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 41,941,897 shares. Additionally, 493 investors decreased positions by around 42,064,902 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 481,966,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 565,972,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,120,626 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 8,666,827 shares during the same period.