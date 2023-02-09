Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] is 92.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX: TKAT] gained 29.14% or 0.24 points to close at $1.06 with a heavy trading volume of 8372930 shares. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Takung Art Receives Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE American Exchange.

It opened the trading session at $0.80, the shares rose to $1.31 and dropped to $0.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TKAT points out that the company has recorded -40.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -107.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 82.90K shares, TKAT reached to a volume of 8372930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takung Art Co. Ltd. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TKAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

Trading performance analysis for TKAT stock

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.75. With this latest performance, TKAT shares gained by 53.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TKAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.20 for Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7274, while it was recorded at 0.8676 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3133 for the last 200 days.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -11204.62 and a Gross Margin at +99.90. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11206.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -313.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.57.

Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of TKAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TKAT stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 100,929, which is approximately 29.737% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 76,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81000.0 in TKAT stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $32000.0 in TKAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Takung Art Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX:TKAT] by around 91,264 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 75,150 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 112,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TKAT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,205 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 58,183 shares during the same period.