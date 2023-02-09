Sysco Corporation [SYY] moved down -1.35: Why It’s Important

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] closed the trading session at $76.22 on 02/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $75.68, while the highest price level was $77.26. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Sysco Partners With Two Leading Universities to Accelerate Climate Innovation and Prepare the Next Generation of Sustainability and Supply Chain Leaders.

Students at Arizona State University and Penn State University will develop solutions to reduce packaging and food waste.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.30 percent and weekly performance of -2.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, SYY reached to a volume of 2785404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $88.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $98, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on SYY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 215.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SYY stock trade performance evaluation

Sysco Corporation [SYY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, SYY shares dropped by -3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.61, while it was recorded at 76.85 for the last single week of trading, and 81.80 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.25.

Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sysco Corporation [SYY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 15.94%.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,179 million, or 84.30% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,155,616, which is approximately 1.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 32,180,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.45 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.44 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly 1.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 658 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 25,723,358 shares. Additionally, 624 investors decreased positions by around 23,072,015 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 373,391,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 422,186,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,281,676 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,746,396 shares during the same period.