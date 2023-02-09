Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Stock trading around $33.23 per share: What’s Next?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] closed the trading session at $33.23 on 02/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.83, while the highest price level was $33.67. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Suncor Energy to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – February 7, 2023) – Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will release its fourth quarter financial results on February 14, 2023 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast to review the fourth quarter will be held on February 15, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). Representing management will be Kris Smith, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Alister Cowan, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management. Troy Little, Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.73 percent and weekly performance of -3.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, SU reached to a volume of 3014902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $40.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 5.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SU stock trade performance evaluation

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.94, while it was recorded at 33.06 for the last single week of trading, and 33.51 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.06 and a Gross Margin at +39.05. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89.

Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 32.62%.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,597 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 68,623,555, which is approximately -0.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,724,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in SU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.4 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly 1.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 65,293,135 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 73,746,957 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 661,349,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 800,389,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,153,751 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 9,477,083 shares during the same period.