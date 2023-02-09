Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] Revenue clocked in at $1.00 million, down -65.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SINT] loss -45.87% on the last trading session, reaching $3.34 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2023 that SINTX Technologies Announces Pricing of $12.0 Million Public Offering.

Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $12.0 million. The offering is expected to close on February 10, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Sintx Technologies Inc. represents 0.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.50 million with the latest information. SINT stock price has been found in the range of $3.23 to $3.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 461.80K shares, SINT reached a trading volume of 3786567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SINT shares is $111.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SINT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sintx Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sintx Technologies Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.67.

Trading performance analysis for SINT stock

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -59.76. With this latest performance, SINT shares dropped by -61.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.48 for Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.15, while it was recorded at 6.91 for the last single week of trading, and 30.25 for the last 200 days.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1752.48 and a Gross Margin at -81.35. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1448.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.56.

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.10% of SINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SINT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,689, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in SINT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5000.0 in SINT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sintx Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SINT] by around 2,864 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,232 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 14,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 320 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,143 shares during the same period.