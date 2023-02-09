Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] is 0.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Signify Health Inc. [NYSE: SGFY] jumped around 0.17 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $28.70 at the close of the session, up 0.60%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Signify Health Announces Participation in New CMS Program to Support Providers in Rural and Underserved Communities.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Through this new program, Signify Health aims to create a sustainable pathway for rural providers and FQHCs to participate in Medicare value-based payment programs.

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare networks to create and power value-based payment programs, today announced the Company’s intention to participate in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Advance Investment Payments (AIP) incentive program to support providers in rural and underserved communities.

Signify Health Inc. stock is now 0.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SGFY Stock saw the intraday high of $28.855 and lowest of $28.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.88, which means current price is +1.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, SGFY reached a trading volume of 3329526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGFY shares is $29.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Signify Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Signify Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $16, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on SGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signify Health Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGFY in the course of the last twelve months was 336.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has SGFY stock performed recently?

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, SGFY shares gained by 0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.82 for Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.62, while it was recorded at 28.55 for the last single week of trading, and 23.31 for the last 200 days.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Signify Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]

There are presently around $10,158 million, or 97.40% of SGFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGFY stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL, L.L.C. with ownership of 139,614,806, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., holding 139,614,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.01 billion in SGFY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $185.19 million in SGFY stock with ownership of nearly 13.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signify Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Signify Health Inc. [NYSE:SGFY] by around 186,472,513 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 23,686,009 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 143,777,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,935,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGFY stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 166,689,385 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 10,294,304 shares during the same period.