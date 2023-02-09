Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] stock Downgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $100

Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE: RL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.34%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Ralph Lauren Presents “A Heritage Preserved,” Honoring Black History Month.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

In honor of Black History Month, we are sharing stories of love, joy and hope within Black communities. In this spirit, we invited four cultural leaders – Danny Kasirye, Chester Higgins, Jannah Handy and Kiyanna Stewart to the historical Akwaaba Mansion in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, for a conversation on the importance of preserving Black heritage.

As a Company and community, our belief in the power of dreams is at the core of who we are and how we appear in the world. We commit to showcasing that belief, keeping the people, cultures and lifestyles that inspire us – inclusive of Black experiences – at the forefront of our storytelling.

Over the last 12 months, RL stock dropped by -1.89%. The one-year Ralph Lauren Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.82. The average equity rating for RL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.79 billion, with 68.00 million shares outstanding and 40.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 921.55K shares, RL stock reached a trading volume of 2927899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RL shares is $124.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ralph Lauren Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $101 to $134. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Ralph Lauren Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $98, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on RL stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RL shares from 135 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ralph Lauren Corporation is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.30.

RL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.34. With this latest performance, RL shares gained by 2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.39 for Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.30, while it was recorded at 122.63 for the last single week of trading, and 100.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ralph Lauren Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.73 and a Gross Margin at +63.16. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69.

Ralph Lauren Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

RL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ralph Lauren Corporation go to 7.84%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,125 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,918,601, which is approximately 18.318% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,580,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $536.3 million in RL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $388.72 million in RL stock with ownership of nearly 13.962% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ralph Lauren Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE:RL] by around 4,826,530 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 4,897,647 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 34,047,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,771,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RL stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,832,717 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,184,715 shares during the same period.