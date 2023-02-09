PVH Corp. [PVH] Stock trading around $80.29 per share: What’s Next?

PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] loss -9.67% or -8.6 points to close at $80.29 with a heavy trading volume of 2798756 shares. The company report on February 8, 2023 that PVH Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], announced the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of PVH Corp. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0375 per share payable on March 29, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 8, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $84.59, the shares rose to $85.45 and dropped to $78.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PVH points out that the company has recorded 26.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -84.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, PVH reached to a volume of 2798756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVH shares is $82.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for PVH Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $70 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for PVH Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PVH stock. On December 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PVH shares from 80 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PVH Corp. is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.19.

PVH Corp. [PVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.75. With this latest performance, PVH shares gained by 1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for PVH Corp. [PVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.15, while it was recorded at 88.75 for the last single week of trading, and 64.56 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PVH Corp. [PVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.58 and a Gross Margin at +58.18. PVH Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.41.

PVH Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH Corp. go to -6.04%.

There are presently around $4,970 million, or 100.00% of PVH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVH stocks are: PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,386,406, which is approximately 0.158% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,455,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $518.28 million in PVH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $463.06 million in PVH stock with ownership of nearly 38.927% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PVH Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] by around 9,736,544 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 12,067,437 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 40,098,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,902,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVH stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,360,388 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,335,853 shares during the same period.