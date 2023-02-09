Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] moved down -0.08: Why It’s Important

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] loss -0.08% or -0.01 points to close at $13.20 with a heavy trading volume of 2842968 shares. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Plains All American Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results; Announces 2023 Guidance.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results, announced 2023 guidance and provided the following highlights:.

It opened the trading session at $13.42, the shares rose to $13.42 and dropped to $12.9738, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAGP points out that the company has recorded 15.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, PAGP reached to a volume of 2842968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $15.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $15 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on PAGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for PAGP stock

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, PAGP shares gained by 5.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.96 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.72, while it was recorded at 13.26 for the last single week of trading, and 11.94 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.88 and a Gross Margin at +5.54. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21.

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

There are presently around $2,152 million, or 85.50% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 13,566,475, which is approximately -4.711% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 12,821,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.24 million in PAGP stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $163.5 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly 1.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ:PAGP] by around 15,307,630 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 16,624,689 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 131,106,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,039,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,014,308 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,932,741 shares during the same period.