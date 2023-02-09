Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] stock Initiated by Stephens analyst, price target now $60

Performance Food Group Company [NYSE: PFGC] price plunged by -3.07 percent to reach at -$1.9. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Performance Food Group Company Reports Second-Quarter and First-Half Fiscal 2023 Results.

Strong Net Sales and Organic Independent Restaurant Case Growth, Solid Cash Flow Generation;.

A sum of 2978946 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.26M shares. Performance Food Group Company shares reached a high of $61.53 and dropped to a low of $58.82 until finishing in the latest session at $59.89.

The one-year PFGC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.07. The average equity rating for PFGC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFGC shares is $71.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Performance Food Group Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Performance Food Group Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on PFGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Performance Food Group Company is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFGC in the course of the last twelve months was 28.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PFGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, PFGC shares gained by 1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.39 for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.82, while it was recorded at 61.13 for the last single week of trading, and 51.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Performance Food Group Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.64 and a Gross Margin at +9.41. Performance Food Group Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09.

Performance Food Group Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

PFGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Performance Food Group Company go to 25.12%.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,180 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,975,890, which is approximately 1.709% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,568,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $812.64 million in PFGC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $779.27 million in PFGC stock with ownership of nearly -0.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Performance Food Group Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Performance Food Group Company [NYSE:PFGC] by around 11,210,424 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 11,838,223 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 130,228,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,276,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFGC stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,026,201 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,527,405 shares during the same period.