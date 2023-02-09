Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] Is Currently 3.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] traded at a high on 02/08/23, posting a 3.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.81. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company reported net income of $100 million, or $0.46 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $61.5 million, or $0.28 per share, for the third quarter of 2022. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $788 million, compared to $728 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Andy Hendricks, Patterson-UTI’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results with improving profitability. Our fourth quarter results were driven by exceptional execution across both our contract drilling and pressure pumping segments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4243719 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stands at 4.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.77%.

The market cap for PTEN stock reached $3.68 billion, with 216.82 million shares outstanding and 212.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, PTEN reached a trading volume of 4243719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $23.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has PTEN stock performed recently?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, PTEN shares dropped by -1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.69 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.62, while it was recorded at 16.18 for the last single week of trading, and 15.88 for the last 200 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.10 and a Gross Margin at -42.30. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

There are presently around $3,641 million, or 99.00% of PTEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,347,866, which is approximately 3.644% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,644,174 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $431.08 million in PTEN stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $233.55 million in PTEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN] by around 21,037,590 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 22,857,572 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 172,723,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,618,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTEN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,597,843 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 7,785,828 shares during the same period.