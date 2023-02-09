Oppenheimer lifts PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] traded at a low on 02/08/23, posting a -4.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $55.51. The company report on February 1, 2023 that PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share payable April 4, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3727379 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PulteGroup Inc. stands at 2.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.70%.

The market cap for PHM stock reached $12.96 billion, with 230.97 million shares outstanding and 226.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, PHM reached a trading volume of 3727379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $66.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $46 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $58, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on PHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 25.73.

How has PHM stock performed recently?

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.01. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 15.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.84 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.79, while it was recorded at 58.03 for the last single week of trading, and 43.41 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.28 and a Gross Margin at +29.79. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.60.

Earnings analysis for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 9.20%.

Insider trade positions for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

There are presently around $11,122 million, or 94.30% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,468,912, which is approximately -1.834% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,237,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $594.42 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly -0.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 10,444,457 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 15,906,640 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 174,011,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,362,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,476,186 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,401,646 shares during the same period.