OceanPal Inc. [OP] moved down -38.52: Why It’s Important

OceanPal Inc. [NASDAQ: OP] slipped around -0.46 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.74 at the close of the session, down -38.52%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that OceanPal Inc. Announces Pricing of Approximately US$15.2 Million Public Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 10, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Compared to the average trading volume of 640.31K shares, OP reached a trading volume of 6267863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OceanPal Inc. [OP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for OceanPal Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for OP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65.

How has OP stock performed recently?

OceanPal Inc. [OP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.40. With this latest performance, OP shares dropped by -32.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.47 for OceanPal Inc. [OP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3745, while it was recorded at 1.0876 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4775 for the last 200 days.

OceanPal Inc. [OP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

OceanPal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Insider trade positions for OceanPal Inc. [OP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.70% of OP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OP stocks are: LESA SROUFE & CO with ownership of 73,238, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.11% of the total institutional ownership; VERITI MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 20,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15000.0 in OP stocks shares; and ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $13000.0 in OP stock with ownership of nearly 1143.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in OceanPal Inc. [NASDAQ:OP] by around 132,471 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 15,829 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 22,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,205 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 11,045 shares during the same period.